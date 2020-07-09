Bastille Days

Annual French-themed festival, 7/9-12, Cathedral Square Park area, Milwaukee, with entertainment, demonstrations, food & street performers. Free admission. bastilledaysfestival.com.

Info

Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family
414-271-1416
