media release: Join the Friends of Owen Conservation Park for hands-on activities to learn about bats, what you can do to help them, and the bat conservation happening at Owen Conservation Park. Free, fun and educational for all ages.

This is our second annual bat conservation outreach event, highlighting our bat hibernaculum, developed in cooperation with the Wisconsin DNR to provide winter habitat for Wisconsin's threatened cave bats, and our bat day roosts.

Enjoy several action-packed activity stations for folks of all ages to learn about and celebrate these important and impressive mammals, with a focus on fun.

Hibernaculum

• See the winter home volunteers have modified just for bats

• Participate in a mock bat count

Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center

• Learn all about their bat rehabilitation and release work

Bat house display

• Get info about how to make and install your own

Bat identification

• Be a bat biologist — weigh and measure model bats and learn to identify key species

Bat survival game

• Pretend you’re a little brown bat and make good decisions in a choose-your-own-adventure game

NOTE: No live bats are involved in this event!

Fun and educational for all ages. Free and open to the public.

Bring the whole family and your friends and neighbors!

See Friends of Owen Conservation Park for any updates or more information.