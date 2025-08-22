media release: Friday, August 22 8–9 pm or Friday, August 29 8–9 pm. Meet at Cherokee Park (the neighborhood park, not the conservation park), 1000 Burning Wood Way. Park along the street and meet near the basketball court. map

Join Wisconsin master naturalist and DNR bat ambassador Kathlean Wolf on an evening walk to learn about Wisconsin’s most lovable and amazing mammals: bats! Learn about our state’s eight species of bats, how humans benefit from their presence, the impact of white-nose fungus and other threats to their survival, and how we can help our Wisconsin bats survive and thrive. After the introduction, use Echometer Touch sensors to eavesdrop on bat calls and identify which species fly the skies over Cherokee Marsh.

Accessibility: Participants can choose to stay entirely on the level paved sidewalk, or venture into the grass and trees. A curb cut provides wheeled access to the sidewalk.

Insect repellent, or insect-proof clothes and head-net, are recommended. Wear sturdy, close-toed shoes. Headlamps recommended; red-light preferred for those who can get by without white light. Children are welcome if fully supervised by an adult.