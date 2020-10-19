Bath Planet Madison Grand Opening

media release: The Madison West Towne Mall is welcoming its first-ever home remodeler. Bath Planet of Madison will be hosting their grand opening on Monday, October 19 from 12 PM to 7 PM.

The grand opening will feature free barbeque ribs catered by Smokin’ Joes and free cupcakes catered by Sweet Serendipity.

Free coupons worth up to $1,000 will also be offered to homeowners interested in remodeling their bath.

Visitors are welcome to take advantage of these free giveaways anytime between 12 PM and 7 PM.

Bath Planet of Madison’s new showroom in the mall is located just off the food court, next to Lids.

After the grand opening, the showroom will continue to be open to visitors every day during regular mall hours. (Monday-Saturday: 11 AM – 7 PM, Sunday: 12 PM – 6 PM)