Bathroom Renovations

press release: Bathrooms can be tricky projects to tackle, but some general knowledge can go a long way. Join us for this class as Project Home Master Certified Remodeler and Universal Design Certified Professional, Bob Weirough, gives you the basics for some of the most common bathroom upgrades and repairs (flooring, faucets and shower installs). The right products and tools are very important to the success and longevity of any bathroom project. Thanks to our sponsors, MG&E, Project Home, and All Comfort Services.