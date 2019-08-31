press release: Yellowstone Lake State Park will host a program where you can learn about the bats of Yellowstone Lake and the state of Wisconsin and why you might not see as many bats as you might have a few years ago on Saturday, August 31st, at 7:00pm in the amphitheater near the campground. All park programs are free and are for all ages, but a vehicle admission sticker is required and can be purchased at the park office.