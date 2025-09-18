Batteries & Emerging Solar Technology

media release: Join Arch Solar’s director of business development, Angie Kochanski, as she dives into the latest solar technology. Questions about solar batteries, EV chargers, or the SPAN smart panel? Bring them all! Angie will give a brief overview of emerging tech, then open the floor for your thoughts and questions.

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin and co-sponsored with Arch Solar. Registrants will receive a link to the Microsoft Teams meeting in their RSVP confirmation Email.

This event is part of Sun Day is a global day of action on September 21st, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.