Battery Eyes, Ready for the Fall

media release: DOORS 7:00 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10:00 / Tickets $12

ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

Battery Eyes are Minneapolis post-punk trio, for fans of At The Drive In, Drive Like Jehu, Fugazi, Gang of Four, Husker Du, Killing Joke, Shellac, and The Wipers.

https://batteryeyes.bandcamp.com/album/zero-two

https://www.facebook.com/batteryeyes/

https://www.instagram.com/batteryeyes/?hl=en

Ready for the Fall are a punk/emo/indie band from Madison, whose music will make you simultaneously sad and angry.

https://ready4thefall.bandcamp.com/album/demo

https://www.instagram.com/ready4thefall/

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.