media release: This event is a lively spin-off of the traditional football rivalry, featuring Wisconsin and Minnesota a cappella groups facing off in a friendly competition. It will take place at the Wisconsin Memorial Union Theater on April 18th at 7 PM.

Unlike a typical concert, "Battle for the Vox" will feature competitive rounds based on different song genres. Expect energetic performances and covers of hits by artists like Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Hozier, and Laufey. It’s a fun and engaging way to experience the dynamic world of collegiate a cappella.

We would love to see people of all ages from the Madison area in the audience.

Ticket Info: $15 Student, $20 General

Visit https://artsticketing.wisc.edu/Online/default.asp to purchase tickets