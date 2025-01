media release: Italy, Algeria | 1966 | 35mm | 121 min. | French and Arabic with English subtitles

Director: Gillo Pontecorvo

Cast: Brahim Haggiag, Jean Martin, Saadi Yacef

A landmark achievement in mixing fiction and documentary styles, The Battle of Algiers covers three years (1954-1957) in the Algerian struggle for independence from occupying France. Using actual locations and cinema vérité filming techniques, Pontecorvo achieves an astonishing, urgent realism. Ennio Morricone’s percussive, militaristic score adds just the right notes to this truly revolutionary movie.

