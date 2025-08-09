media release: Battle of the Badges, founded in 2012, was started as a charity softball game between the Middleton Police Department and the Middleton Fire District. In addition to having a fun, family-friendly event to bring the community and their emergency responders together, the main purpose of the event is to raise awareness and funds to assist families affected by childhood diseases. We partner with agencies like UW Health and the American Family Children's Hospital to select a child and family in need and all funds raised by the event go directly to the child and family affected by the disease.

The event is generally scheduled for the second Saturday in August each year and is held at the Firefighters Memorial Park, located at 3201 Pleasant View Rd in the City of Middleton, Wisconsin.

Police vs Fire Softball Game

9:55 AM Coin Toss

10:00 AM First Pitch

Concessions

Games

Face Painting

Prizes

Silent Auction