press release: Battle of the Bands benefitting Hope & A Future Neighborhood!

Capital Brewery 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton

August 4, Noon to 5pm

No charge, join in 50/50 raffle & separate raffle for baskets & prizes!

12:30 - The Druthers

1:00 - Back Alley Kings

1:30 - Karma Kat

2:00 - Tim Ruesink

2:30 - Slipjig

3:00 - International Peace Orchestra

3:30 - Cory Eats The Amp

4:00 - Krause Family Band with Special guest Brad Duesler