Battle of the Bands
Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Battle of the Bands benefitting Hope & A Future Neighborhood!
Capital Brewery 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton
August 4, Noon to 5pm
No charge, join in 50/50 raffle & separate raffle for baskets & prizes!
12:30 - The Druthers
1:00 - Back Alley Kings
1:30 - Karma Kat
2:00 - Tim Ruesink
2:30 - Slipjig
3:00 - International Peace Orchestra
3:30 - Cory Eats The Amp
4:00 - Krause Family Band with Special guest Brad Duesler
