Battle of the Barrels
to
Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: JOIN US FOR BATTLE OF THE BARRELS - FEBRUARY 15TH!
Barrel-aged beers from local distilleries and breweries will go head to head in a tasting battle!
This fun outdoor winter event will feature: food, live music, firepits, and exceptional beer! Plus, you can partake in the German tradition of Bierstacheln!
Event Details:
•The Dawg Bones take the stage at 1pm!
•Enjoy delicious bites from North & South Seafood & Smokehouse!
•The Madison Curl Club will be joining us on the pond!
•Event-exclusive merch available for purchase!
---------------------------------------------------
*Admission requires a ticket—secure yours below to join the fun!
VIP TICKET - $75
This ticket includes:
Early admission to event (12pm), access to the VIP Lounge, complimentary food (12-4pm), dessert provided by Sugar River Country Bakery, exclusive VIP Firkin tapping, and early tasting access to all of the barrel-aged brews! PLUS - a complimentary 4-pack of our beloved Cupid's!
Click here to purchase: https://checkout.square.site/buy/B3FGSGA3Z36JXJAXOLSSD3KE
GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET - $50
This ticket includes:
Admission to event (1pm) and tasting access to all of the barrel-aged brews!
Click here to purchase: https://checkout.square.site/buy/U52BNIRADGKZYW4QJQRF7ZJ5
DD TICKET - $10
(These will be available for purchase on the day of the event).
--------------------------
VIP Early Access: 12pm
General Admission: 1pm
Open to Public: 4pm
--------------------------
Participating Distilleries:
• Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
• Whiskey Run Distilling Co.
• Yahara Bay Distillers
• Dancing Goat Distillery
Participating Breweries:
• Potosi Brewery
• 608 Brewing Company
• Vintage Brewing Company
• Great Dane Pub & Brewing
• Starkweather Brewing Company
• G5 Brewing Company
• Full Mile Beer Company
• Young Blood Beer Company
• Karben4 Brewing
• Giant Jones Brewing Company
• Delta Beer Lab
See you there!