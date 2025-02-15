media release: JOIN US FOR BATTLE OF THE BARRELS - FEBRUARY 15TH!

Barrel-aged beers from local distilleries and breweries will go head to head in a tasting battle!

This fun outdoor winter event will feature: food, live music, firepits, and exceptional beer! Plus, you can partake in the German tradition of Bierstacheln!

Event Details:

•The Dawg Bones take the stage at 1pm!

•Enjoy delicious bites from North & South Seafood & Smokehouse!

•The Madison Curl Club will be joining us on the pond!

•Event-exclusive merch available for purchase!

---------------------------------------------------

*Admission requires a ticket—secure yours below to join the fun!

VIP TICKET - $75

This ticket includes:

Early admission to event (12pm), access to the VIP Lounge, complimentary food (12-4pm), dessert provided by Sugar River Country Bakery, exclusive VIP Firkin tapping, and early tasting access to all of the barrel-aged brews! PLUS - a complimentary 4-pack of our beloved Cupid's!

Click here to purchase: https://checkout.square.site/buy/B3FGSGA3Z36JXJAXOLSSD3KE

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET - $50

This ticket includes:

Admission to event (1pm) and tasting access to all of the barrel-aged brews!

Click here to purchase: https://checkout.square.site/buy/U52BNIRADGKZYW4QJQRF7ZJ5

DD TICKET - $10

(These will be available for purchase on the day of the event).

--------------------------

VIP Early Access: 12pm

General Admission: 1pm

Open to Public: 4pm

--------------------------

Participating Distilleries:

• Wollersheim Winery & Distillery

• Whiskey Run Distilling Co.

• Yahara Bay Distillers

• Dancing Goat Distillery

Participating Breweries:

• Potosi Brewery

• 608 Brewing Company

• Vintage Brewing Company

• Great Dane Pub & Brewing

• Starkweather Brewing Company

• G5 Brewing Company

• Full Mile Beer Company

• Young Blood Beer Company

• Karben4 Brewing

• Giant Jones Brewing Company

• Delta Beer Lab

See you there!