Battleship Potemkin + The Kid

media release: with DJ Starstuff

Doors 7PM / Films 7:45

FREE – Limited Availability on a first come first seated basis.

Battleship Potemkin by Eisenstein

A 1925 Soviet silent epic film, directed and co-written by Sergei Eisenstein, it presents a dramatization of the mutiny that occurred in 1905 when the crew of the Russian battleship Potemkin rebelled against their officers.

Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid

With much anguish, an unwed mother abandons her child, placing him in an expensive automobile with a handwritten note: "Please love and care for this orphan child". Two thieves steal the car and leave the baby in an alley, where he is found by The Tramp. The Tramp cares for an abandoned child, but events put their relationship in jeopardy.