Battling Climate Change with Solar Schools

press release: Mark Hanson, author of The Inevitable Solar School: Building the Sustainable Schools of the Future, Today (Rowman & Littlefield, 2019), will describe solar schools at or approaching zero energy that are being built at construction costs equal to or below regional cost average. The presentation provides examples of school solar financial analysis and implementation that must become routine if we are to battle climate change.

Dr. Hanson is Director of Sustainable Services at Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. of Appleton, WI. His work focuses on sustainable design, daylighting, energy modeling and commissioning, HVAC systems review, and solar energy.

Thursday, February 6 @ 1:30-2:30pm

Room D1630, Truax Main Building