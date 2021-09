media release: A one day Chalk Walk down the 300 to 400 blocks of even side of Lakeside Street. Beginning at 312 W. Lakeside Bare Knuckle Arts Studio and going towards Lakeside Coffeehouse.

10am-1pm on a Saturday Oct. 2nd

Sponsorship: Bare Knuckle Arts www.bareknucklearts.com and Up North Clothing. Free Box of Chalk provided and a square of sidewalk. All Levels are welcome to Chalk It Up!