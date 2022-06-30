× Expand Liv Ivy Bay Ledges

media release: Indie electro-pop artist Bay Ledges is excited to announce his debut album Ritual will be released on May 27. Written, produced, and mixed entirely by visionary Zach Hurd, the album explores transience, nostalgia, and his own meditative relationship to music and art. Zach explains, “Since I was a kid, music has been a way to get lost in something. It’s been a way to process emotional weight. It’s also been a practice that's helped me feel connected to a deeper part of myself. The title ‘Ritual’ speaks to the way this relationship with music is still true for me. The last two years have been a time of transition: I moved from LA to Maine, got engaged, and tried to figure out my professional future. A lot of new beginnings. It took about a year to find a permanent place to live so a lot of the album was made all over the place (friends' houses and sublet apartments). Amidst all the moving around and uncertainty, working on these songs was something constant that made me feel rooted.”

Today, he shares the latest single off the upcoming record, “Float,” a breezy indie-pop gem perfectly crafted for the longer days ahead. The Office Space-esque official video brings an additional lightness, and a sneak peek at Hurd’s infamous on-stage antics.

Bay Ledges is also announcing a headline run slated for June to support the debut album. The tour follows his sold-out February headlining dates that included stops like Mercury Lounge in NYC and Globe Hall in Denver and a stint on the West Coast opening for Magic City Hippies. The June tour will include stops at iconic venues like The Troubadour in Los Angeles, Cat’s Cradle in Chapel Hill, NC, and the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco. Tickets are on sale now, and a complete list is below.

Zach Hurd started Bay Ledges in his bedroom after moving to Los Angeles from a small town in coastal Maine in 2015. It began as an attempt to make fun, creative sounds with no expectation. Chopped-up guitar lines, playful beats, and manipulated vocals created soulful, glitchy songs with a feeling of nostalgia. The project took off when Hurd’s 2016 single, “Safe,” jumped to the number three spot on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart. He has toured all over the US and Canada, sharing the stage with such acts as Yoke Lore and The Palms.