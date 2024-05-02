Bayview Community Center Ribbon Cutting
Bayview Community Center 103 La Mariposa Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: The Bayview Community Center was many years in the making and is now open and buzzing with activity.
We hope you'll join us for a formal ribbon cutting for the new center and an open house for all to explore the center and learn about what it offers the community.
Thursday, May 2. 5-7:30 pm, program at 5:45 pm, 103 La Mariposa Lane
