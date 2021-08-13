Bayview Summer Celebration

to

Bayview Community Center 601 Bay View, Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: BAYVIEW’S SUMMER CELEBRATION!

Join us as we gather to celebrate summer and the return to togetherness! Bayview friends are invited to this casual event showcasing programming at Bayview. Enjoy:

Arts Crew Film preview

Bayview Portraits exhibit

Giving Garden tours

Interactive art activity

BINGO and prizes

Games for kids

Snacks & appetizers

Info

Special Events
608-256-7808
