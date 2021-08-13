Bayview Summer Celebration
Bayview Community Center 601 Bay View, Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: BAYVIEW’S SUMMER CELEBRATION!
Join us as we gather to celebrate summer and the return to togetherness! Bayview friends are invited to this casual event showcasing programming at Bayview. Enjoy:
Arts Crew Film preview
Bayview Portraits exhibit
Giving Garden tours
Interactive art activity
BINGO and prizes
Games for kids
Snacks & appetizers
Info
