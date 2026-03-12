media release: Delta Beer Lab is proud to present our next Art Gallery installation! Baz Sundark's gallery will be up for the entire month of March, so stop in anytime to explore their work!

Join us on Friday, March 13 from 6-9pm for Baz's gallery showing. They will be in the brewery for a meet and greet and reception. Nola Talks to Trees and The Chaos Gremlins will be playing live music at 7:15pm. Additional paintings will be available for purchase. Wear or bring something that makes you happy, and feel free to bring in food, friends, and partners!