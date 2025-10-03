Baz Sundark

Java Cat 4221 Lien Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Lands of Palestine, a Solidarity Art Show and Silent Auction of works by Madison artist Baz Sundark  opens October 3 and runs through Indigenous People's Day, Oct 13.   Proceeds from the auction will help provide food and replacement olive trees and sheep to  Palestinian families impacted by Israeli land theft and escalating settler and military  violence in the West Bank.

Although bidding doesn’t start until October 3 the public can view the auction listings now and donate any time  at https://www.32auctions.com/LandsOfPalestine .  The art will be available to view in person at Java Cat Coffee, 4221 Lien Road, from October 3-13, and the public is invited to a Meet and Greet  evening with artist Baz Sundark at Java Cat Thursday, October 9, from  5-6:30pm.

These canvases were inspired by photographs of Masafer-Yatta, a rural region at the southernmost end of the West Bank, where shepherding communities are struggling to remain on their lands  in the face of decades of settler-colonial aggression.  The event seeks to honor and support the steadfast resistance of these villages.

All proceeds will be donated to Masafer Yatta families through local nonprofit, Palestine Partners. 

 https://www.facebook.com/events/1338303520675479/

