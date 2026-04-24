media release: BB & The Billies are a neo-traditional Country & Western/Americana trio hailing from the middle of nowhere, (Rochelle, Illinois) with influences ranging from Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and The Carter Family to Neil Young, Lucinda Williams and John Prine.

Consisting of the effervescent “BB” (Betsy Petrie) on vocals and harmonica, “Li’l G” (Greg Barker) on the Gretsch Country Gentleman guitar and “Big T” (Toby Petrie) songsmith, vocals, cajon, accordion and various other noisemakers, the Billies sound incorporates traditional song structures with progressive and often ironic lyrics: An echo from the past with a clamor toward the future