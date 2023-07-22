media release: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – Neighborhood residents and members from a local church will come together Saturday, July 22, for a family friendly, fun summer event showcasing the finest BBQ ribs in the neighborhood.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road in Madison, is bringing back its beloved BBQ Rib Fest Saturday, July 22 from 3-6 p.m. Proceeds from the event will support the Good Shepherd Clothes Closet. Local cooks will be vying for the title of best pit master in Meadowood. There will also be ribs, chicken wings and sides available for a pay-what-you-can meal from the church’s mobile food truck, the Holy COW.

Final BBQ Rib Judging takes place at 4:30 p.m.

“We are excited about this community event, and we think it will be a great opportunity to fundraise and further the mission of the Clothes Closet,” said Pr. Dara Schuller-Hanson, pastor of community partnerships at Good Shepherd.

The Clothes Closet was a mission started by two local Meadowood residents more than a decade ago to help provide clothes to children in need in the Meadowood neighborhood. The program provides socks, underwear and gently used clothing to children aged 0-12 every Thursday morning at the church.

All are welcome to this community building event. Join us on Saturday, July 22, for a good BBQ and great community.