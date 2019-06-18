BCycle Electric Bike Launch

press release: Madison BCycle is pleased to announce the launch of BCycle Electric bikes in Madison on June 18. After nearly a decade of reliable service, Madison BCycle is retiring the red bikes & converting the fleet to 300 new pedal-assist electric bikes. Madison will be the first city in the U.S. to fully convert its bike share system to e-bikes.

“E-bikes are going to be a game changer in Madison,” said Lisa Snyder, Executive Director of Madison BCycle. “E-bikes take you farther, faster. They charge your commute. They take away hills. They make Madison even more enjoyable to explore by bike!”

To celebrate the launch of the electric bikes, Madison BCycle welcomes the community and media to a public launch event on Tuesday, June 18, from 11:00am-1:00pm.

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Meet the Electric Bike

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM: Remarks by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Trek President John Burke

12:00 PM - 12:15 PM: Inaugural Electric Bike Ride around the Capitol Square

12:15 PM - 1:00 PM: Food and Beverages Courtesy of Ian’s Pizza

The BCycle electric is a pedal-assist bike that amplifies pedaling power, allowing riders to do and see more. It features a Bosch system that provides support up to 17 mph. The power assist only works when riders pedal, and the power can be turned off at any time during a ride. BCycle e-bikes check in and out of the existing docks, just like the classic red bikes.

Learn more on Madison BCycle’s newly re-launched website: https://madisonbcycle.com.