Be a Radio DJ

press release: Free program at Sun Prairie Public Library. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a radio disc jockey? Are you interested in creating a podcast? Did you know there was a radio station in Sun Prairie?! Well, it’s time to get on the air! Learn how 103.5 FM the Sun broadcasts, then play your favorite songs, conduct an interview, and if time permits maybe even go on remote. Want your voice heard? Learn how! Participants will meet in the lobby of the Sun Prairie Public Library and walk together to the Sun Prairie Media Center, located in the very same building. Advance registration required. Call the Information Desk at 825-0702 or email sunref@sunlib.org to register!