The Crossing 1127 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Celebrate Valentine's day with a love-inspired fashion show by Indraja Patnam plus an evening full of poetry, music, drag & dance concerts, all in community!!! Proceeds from the fundraiser will support local artists and arts initiative for the Andean village of Laramarca, Peru. Guest artists included TS Banks, Natalia Armacanqui, Sunshine Raynebow and Jay Lema - to purchase tickets : https://kallpahouseofspiritdances.ticketspice.com/be-love-valentines-day-fashion-show-fundraiser

