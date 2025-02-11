Be My Baby: Valentine's Party

media release: Join Madison Children's Museum for the most adorable Valentine's-week party in town, where everyone's just as sleep-deprived as you! Enjoy baby-and-toddler exclusive playtime, social time for adults, a footprint keepsake craft, lovey-dovey Music with Junebug, and more!

Bring your significant other, or come just with your little cherub (ages 0-3). Sorry, no older kids allowed—the babies are taking over the museum!

Tickets for toddlers 1-3 yrs and adults are $5 each, babies under 12 months and Madison Children's Museum members get in free! This event may sell out, so it is recommended that you buy tickets in advance: https:// madisonchildrensmuseum.org/ event/be-my-baby-valentines- party-2/