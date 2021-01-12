ONLINE: Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart

media release: Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.

MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective

Speakers: Hilary Dugan and Bill Hintz

TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart

Speaker: Brian Ray, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian, Belle City Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Ray is a graduate of Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a small animal practitioner for 26 years. He has owned Belle City Veterinary Hospital in Racine since 2001. He spends his free time with his wife and two children working on their 6-acre homestead.

WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water

Speakers: Amy Barrilleaux and Kevin Masarik

THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet

Speakers: Juan Lopez and Matthew Maier

THURSDAY - SMART SALTING FOR PROPERTY MANAGERS

FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions

Video montage of success stories from across the state.