ONLINE: Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart

media release: Tune in from 12:30-1pm daily during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, January 11-15, 2021, as area experts dive into #thetruecostofsalt on our drinking water, pets, and freshwater ecosystems. All talks will be livestreamed on YouTube.
MONDAY - Salty Streams and Formerly Freshwater Lakes: An Ecosystem Perspective
Speakers: Hilary Dugan and Bill Hintz
TUESDAY - Be Salt Wise and Pet Smart
Speaker: Brian Ray, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian, Belle City Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Ray is a graduate of Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a small animal practitioner for 26 years. He has owned Belle City Veterinary Hospital in Racine since 2001. He spends his free time with his wife and two children working on their 6-acre homestead.
WEDNESDAY - Salt your Dinner, not our Drinking Water
Speakers: Amy Barrilleaux and Kevin Masarik
THURSDAY - Put your House/Business on a Low-Salt Diet
Speakers: Juan Lopez and Matthew Maier
FRIDAY - Salt Reduction Champions
Video montage of success stories from across the state.