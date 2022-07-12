Be SMART: Gun Violence Prevention

media release: Violence Prevention & Intervention Speaker Series

Join Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday, July 12 from 12 pm – 1 pm for Be SMART: A Gun Violence Prevention Webinar

This presentation, by Katie Smart of Be SMART, will cover gun safety, including how to securely store guns and how to model responsible behavior. This is the first of a series of webinar we will be hosting during 2022 about violence prevention and intervention.