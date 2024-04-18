media release: This year marks our 70th birthday, and we're hosting an evening of storytelling to celebrate all the people who make Goodman good. Save the date – it's time to celebrate!

Be the Good: Celebrating 70 Years of Goodman

Thursday, April 18

Doors at 6pm, program at 7pm

Goodman Community Center

Our Be the Good storytelling party is back for a second year, and this one promises to be extra special as we celebrate Goodman's 70th year of strengthening lives and securing futures. This year's theme is "Gifts," and we're honoring the gifts of our donors, volunteers, participants and everyone who has supported Goodman over the years.

Mark your calendar! We hope to see you there!