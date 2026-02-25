RSVP for Be the Good

media release: Celebrate the power of community at the Be the Good Fundraising Dinner, an evening designed to nourish, delight, and connect.

Enjoy a multicourse dinner prepared and served by our talented TEENworks participants, whose hard work and creativity bring every event at GCC to life. Throughout the evening, teens, staff, and community members will highlight moments of positive change in our neighborhood, showing you the real impact of your support.

Come hungry!

TEENworks is Goodman's signature program for high school students. Participants learn critical employment skills in a supportive, hands-on environment while earning an hourly wage. Teen staff work with experienced culinary and hospitality professionals to create and serve delicious, pro-quality meals, while developing skills to support their long-term academic and professional success.

All the food you will enjoy during Be the Good will be prepared and served by TEENworks student workers.

Be engaged!

TEENworks students work hard at Goodman, in school, and everywhere in between. But don’t just take our word for it! This year’s Be the Good is putting TEENworks in the driver’s seat of their program story. Your co-hosts for the evening will be a TEENworks student, with GCC’s VP of philanthropy and community engagement, Noah Salata. Also, catch the debut of a new TEENworks program story from local videographer Nate Seward, produced in partnership with the teens.

Be inspired!

Put your hands together for the winners of the first-ever Be the Good awards, honoring four extraordinary community partners. These individuals and organizations have worked with Goodman Community Center to "be the good," and we'll honor them during the evening. We'll also celebrate the winner of the spring 2026 Friendly Food Drive competition, collecting food for Goodman's food pantry.

Be generous!

All proceeds from the evening go to support Goodman Community Center, but you can do even more good by participating in a short fundraiser. Bid on a selection of carefully curated prize packages to further support the good works that happen every day at Goodman.

Be the good!

Because good happens when our community comes together to strengthen lives and secure futures.