Be the Good: Stories of Community & Resilience

media release: Celebrate a community that persists with good in mind.

Join us for the third annual Be the Good storytelling event and fundraiser. This year, we'll be focusing on stories of resilience while engaging the power of sustainable monthly donations. There will also be some fun surprises that you won't want to miss!

The evening will feature stories from GCC community members and staff, fabulous raffle prize drawings and hors d'oeuvres prepared by our top-notch catering team in collaboration with TEENworks youth.

There's a special treat for Be the Good this year — new and existing monthly donors pledging $5 or more per month will be eligible for a variety of fun prizes, including a BIG PRIZE of four tickets with pre-game sideline passes to the Badgers vs. Middle Tennessee State football game on 9/6, PLUS a football signed by Coach Luke Fickell!

Tickets

All are welcome to attend, so we've created a range of ticket price options (including free). All tickets gain the same access to the event. Ticket fees go towards supporting our center's programming.

About the Evening

Location: Goodman Center Brassworks building, 214 Waubesa St., Madison. Parking options at goodmancenter.org/parking.

Timing: Doors open at 6 pm, the program begins at 7 pm.

Refreshments: Hors d'oeuvres will be provided, and a cash/credit bar will be available.

Emceed by Big Dreamers United Creative Director Jon Urban and hosted by GCC President and Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

Questions? Contact Meghan Allynn Johnson at mjohnson@goodmancenter.org