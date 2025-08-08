Be the Young (Green Day Tribute), Help Desk (Blink-182), TraeFI (AFI)

Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release: The First Official BTY Presents: A Tribute to @greenday show, featuring Help Desk doing a full set of Blink - 182, and TraeFI doing their thing with the best AFI tribute around.

THIS SHOW WILL BE FILMED! So come party and you'll be in several BTY videos.

We have a really fun set with some surprises planned, you don't want to miss this! See you there, and long live Gods Favorite Band.