Be the Young (Green Day Tribute), Help Desk (Blink-182), TraeFI (AFI)
The Red Zone/The Annex 1212 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.
media release: The First Official BTY Presents: A Tribute to @greenday show, featuring Help Desk doing a full set of Blink - 182, and TraeFI doing their thing with the best AFI tribute around.
THIS SHOW WILL BE FILMED! So come party and you'll be in several BTY videos.
We have a really fun set with some surprises planned, you don't want to miss this! See you there, and long live Gods Favorite Band.
