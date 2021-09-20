RSVP for Be Together

press release: Join Ice Age Trail Alliance for an afternoon of togetherness and environmental stewardship on Saturday, September 25, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. along the Table Bluff Segment in Dane County.

Be Immersed. Wander through acres of native prairie plants, collecting seeds for future planting projects as we celebrate National Public Lands Day and Wisconsin Land Trust Days!

Be Curious. Come eager to learn more about biodiversity – why a variety of species, habitats, and ecosystems are so important to a healthy planet – and how seed collecting helps support it.

Be a Steward. Contribute to the on-going maintenance of a biodiversity hotspot in Dane County – a jewel among local habitat restoration efforts – SwampLovers’ Preserve*. This 433-acre property perched on the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin includes wetland, prairie, and oak savannah habitat hosting a variety of resident and migratory wildlife.

Be Interconnected. Seed collecting offers a perfect opportunity to chat and so will gathering around a bonfire while enjoying refreshments.

Be Friendly. Toast new and long-time friends with wine or alcohol-free beverages.

Agenda for Our Time Together:

2:00 p.m.: Arrive and Check-In (Expect a short, steep walk up the bluff; parking area below.)

2:30 p.m.: Welcome and introduction to prairie habitat and restoration, including event goals and expectations.

3:00–5:30 p.m.: Hike and Seed Collecting: Small groups

5:30–700 p.m.: Presentation – Social – Networking – Refreshments (bonfire and s’more station)

7:00 p.m.: Closing & Departure

Event Details:

Date & Time: Saturday, September 25, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Picnic Hill at SwampLovers’ Preserve – 8837 Scheele Road, Cross Plains, WI 53528 – (Table Bluff Segment, Dane County). Parking lot at Scheele Road. View Google driving directions.

Area Map: Table Bluff Segment [PDF]

Ages: 5 and up

Registration: $12/attendee with girls under 18 free