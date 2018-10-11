Be Your Own Superhero

press release: Whether you’re questioning your destiny or just managing to cope while things fall apart around you, it helps knowing that you’re not alone. Join the band Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets as they discuss finding their purposesw, founding their own Justice League and leaning in to adversity. Be inspired to find your own superhero strength within yourself and follow your purpose and passion at work or at home. Beth Kille, Shawndell Marks & Jen Farley deliver a unique and engaging motivational presentation by blending their original music of Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets with personal stories and a little audience participation. With diverse backgrounds in songwriting, marketing, entrepreneurship, and psychology, they kno that being yourself helps build strong relationships with those around you. And strong relationships create better teams to work toward a common purpose.