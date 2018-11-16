press release: WUD Music Presents: Beach Bunny

FREE SHOW! 18+ Friday, November 16, 2018, 9PM @ Der Rath

Beach Bunny is the singer-songwriter project and stage name of Lili Trifilio, with tunes reminiscent of alt-pop and "sadgirl" music, beginning in 2015. Adding backing musicians Matt Henkels (guitar), Jon Alvarado (drums), and Aidan Cada (bass) to her live performances in 2017, Beach Bunny is a Chicago act you don't want to miss.

From people falling head over heels for Lili's sweet voice and catchy composition style, her latest release Crybaby took Chicago by storm. Drawing inspiration from heartache, her brother fighting cancer, struggles of being a female in the scene, and everyday obstacles - you can listen to Beach Bunny on almost every streaming platform.

Described as "Zooey-Deschanel-meets-the-Beach-Boys-type vibe" by Crafted, stay tuned for what's to come from Beach Bunny this year.