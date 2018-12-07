Beach Static, Telethon, Beef Stu & the Brothers Johnson

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: it's Beach Static's release show weekend and that means its time to both rock AND roll, willy street style.

Beach Static - Milwaukee surf punk// garage rock

https://beachstatic.bandcamp.com/

Telethon - Wisconsin Hard Pop

https://telethonband.bandcamp.com/

Beef Stu & The Brothers Johnson - Very Good Music from Madison.

Doors @ 8:30, show at @ 9:30. $5. 21+

Info
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-256-8211
