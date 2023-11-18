Beaded Keychains

media release: Learn the basics of making Indigenous beadwork, and create a beaded keychain! Indigenous beadwork is an expression of identity, creativity, and healing. Workshop attendees will learn how to make a wrap-stitch beaded keychain, and learn the importance of Indigenous beadwork history. This workshop will include size 11 seed beads and threading a needle. All supplies provided.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (11/4/23).

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.