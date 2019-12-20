Beads & Threads

press release: Using beads, yarn, fabric, and thread, we will create a variety of crafts boosting fine-motor skills, dexterity, and hand-eye coordination.

Each week will bring a new project, including the occasional opportunity for knitting lessons (or knotting for younger participants). Knitters are welcome to assist in making baby blankets to be donated to the Knots of Love charity. This event takes place in the Art Studio classroom.

Madison Children’s Museum’s drop-in programs are included with museum admission (Free for members, $9 for non-member adults and children ages 1+, see our registration pages for information on discounts or to buy admission tickets). No pre-registration is needed.

You may buy general admission tickets at the front desk, or save time and order them online. Tickets are good for visiting on any day the museum is open to the public; and they never expire.