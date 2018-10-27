press release: Starch your pointed hats, and get on your lab coats! Madison Children’s Museum is getting ready to explore the spooky side of science for our Halloween theme day. There will be exciting, themed events taking place all day throughout the museum.

Our events will include:

- Exploration Stations, Possible-opolis:

- UW Society of Women Engineers, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

- Adult Role Models in Science, 2-4 p.m.

- Yogaventures: Halloween Story Yoga, 10-10:30 a.m.

- Monster Spray, Rooftop Clubhouse, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

- Samhain in the Log Cabin, 12-2 p.m.

- Haunted Collaborative Art, 1-3 p.m.

- Mad Science, Log Cabin, 3-4 p.m.

This event is a drop-in program and free with museum admission.

Link to event: http:// madisonchildrensmuseum.org/ beakers-broomsticks/