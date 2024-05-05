media release: Join us as we shine a light on our K-12 Black students & adults of Sun Prairie Area School District!

It is a FREE INDOOR event to challenge the negative narrative we often hear associated with our Black students and/or adult advocates.

The B.E.A.M. Awards spotlight positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in our community:

Models Excellence in Academics

Models Excellence in Teamwork

Exemplary Peer Leadership

Models Excellence in Responsibility

Extraordinary Growth

This event is celebrated as a part of the greater community that is Sun Prairie; anyone who would like to celebrate Black excellence in Sun Prairie is welcome to attend this FREE event!