B.E.A.M. Awards
Sun Prairie West High School 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: Join us as we shine a light on our K-12 Black students & adults of Sun Prairie Area School District!
It is a FREE INDOOR event to challenge the negative narrative we often hear associated with our Black students and/or adult advocates.
The B.E.A.M. Awards spotlight positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in our community:
Models Excellence in Academics
Models Excellence in Teamwork
Exemplary Peer Leadership
Models Excellence in Responsibility
Extraordinary Growth
This event is celebrated as a part of the greater community that is Sun Prairie; anyone who would like to celebrate Black excellence in Sun Prairie is welcome to attend this FREE event!