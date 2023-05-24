press release: SCFL Committee on Political Education invites you to the 61st Annual Bean Feed (and first since 2019). COPE Bean Feed remains one of the best buys in town! One $10 donation buys all the hot dogs, baked beans, and sides you can eat, along with one soda or beer. Vegetarian options are available. There are no speeches and no program, just a good meal and a chance to meet community members and elected officials.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 6:00 - 7:15 pm, Madison Labor Temple, 1602 S. Park Street, Madison

All are welcome. Proceeds go toward political education and member communications.