Beanbag Game Creation
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: Create everything you need for a fun beanbag toss game. Kids will get to use real sewing machines to sew straight seams on their beanbags. All supplies provided. Younger kids will need adult help. Optional: Bring a shoebox to decorate. Registration required. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.
Info
Kids & Family
Recreation