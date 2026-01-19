Bear in the Forest, Ladyslipper, Quokka

media release: Doors 6PM / Dinner 6:30PM / Music 7PM

$60 Dinner Tickets (limited availability)

$15 General Admission

Have you ever wondered what it would take to clean the lakes? Turns out nature can do that! By partnering with plants, microbes and more, floating islands provide an organic technology for removing excess nutrients and pollutants from the water while providing habitat and beauty.

Help us bring a floating island to Tenney Park lagoon this spring by attending dinner and a show. Our Floating Island Fundraiser and Silent Auction will feature music by Bear in the Forest, Ladyslippers, and Quokka. A highlight of the evening will be a unique gourmet meal by chefs Juan Umana of Vengan Pa’ka, Aaron Cutler, and Mango Man Thony Clarke.