from Marta Hansen's Facebook page: Come be in community with us, enjoy excellent live music by Bear In the Forest, steev baker, Twila Bergeron, and be there for the premiere of Marta Hansen's music video for "Bang Bang." This song is about gun violence and the daily fear parents have sending their children to school. There will also be information from Moms Demand Action - WI, Be SMART for Kids, and Focused Interruption- all violence prevention organizations doing the work. My video is a call to action through music and art. Join me.

We've just witnessed yet another tragedy that never should have happened. More kids gone. More families suffering. Our kids deserve to be safe, especially at school.