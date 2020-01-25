Bear in the Forest, Sylvie Tyska

press release: WUD Music Presents: Bear in the Forest

Saturday, January 25, 2020

9 PM @ Memorial Union Der Rathskeller

~About the Band~

Bear, a.k.a Alberto Kanost, is here at UW as a part of The Office of Multicultural Student's Urban arts scholarship program, First Wave. He hails from Milwaukee. WI, where he did music and environmental work locally, leading him to meld the two and create Bear In the Forest.

The songs of Bear In The Forest howl with spiritualism. It is built around folk music in the oldest, barest sense: joy and pain and a guitar coming together to produce sounds that resonate with ancestral memory.

The band features collaborators Nick Spiroff on drums, and Benny Koziol on piano and vocals, both upperclassmen at UW and from the Milwaukee area.

~About the opener~

Sylvie Tyska is a 20 year old singer-songwriter from Madison, wi. With just a guitar and vocals; her music is stripped down and deeply personal. Giving r&b and bedroom pop a more intimate folky approach, she repurposes original poems into song and finds strength in her own vulnerability.