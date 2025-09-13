Bear in the Forest, Too Sick Charlie

to

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release:Party in the Prairie featuring Bear in the Forest and Too Sick Charlie at the Kind Stage at Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie.

Tickets at the door, $20 16+, $10 for 15 and younger. Food and drinks available from NV Donuts, Guimo's Mexican and the Sun Prairie Lions Club. All proceeds go to support programs at the Sun Prairie Public Library.

Info

Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Fundraisers
Music
to
Google Calendar - Bear in the Forest, Too Sick Charlie - 2025-09-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bear in the Forest, Too Sick Charlie - 2025-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bear in the Forest, Too Sick Charlie - 2025-09-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bear in the Forest, Too Sick Charlie - 2025-09-13 16:00:00 ical