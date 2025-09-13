Bear in the Forest, Too Sick Charlie
Sun Prairie Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release:Party in the Prairie featuring Bear in the Forest and Too Sick Charlie at the Kind Stage at Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie.
Tickets at the door, $20 16+, $10 for 15 and younger. Food and drinks available from NV Donuts, Guimo's Mexican and the Sun Prairie Lions Club. All proceeds go to support programs at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
