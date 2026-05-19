RSVP for Bearing Witness Together: Holocaust Education in Wisconsin in 2026

media release: Levy Summer Series: Aug. 11.

Samantha Abramson, executive director, Holocaust Education Resource Center – Milwaukee

Lecture: “Bearing Witness Together: Holocaust Education in Wisconsin in 2026”

Did you know that Wisconsin ranks #1 in Holocaust awareness of all 50 US states? Since the unanimous and bipartisan passage of Wisconsin Act 30 by the Wisconsin Legislature in 2021, the Nathan and Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Center has led Holocaust education efforts across our state, partnering with nearly 400 school districts to offer professional development, resources, speakers, and programs. During this conversation, Samantha will share experiences gained and lessons learned to meet the challenges of growing antisemitism and lack of awareness about Jewish identity outside the Holocaust.

Lunch: Grilled Romaine Hearts Salad, assorted Artisan Rolls and Mini Muffins, choice of entrée: Pesto Crusted Sea Bass or Mushroom Risotto, Roasted Vegetables with Toasted Orzo

Dessert: Chocolate Mousse with Fresh Berries

SCHEDULE:

10:30–10:50 Check-in

11:00-12:30 Program

12:30-1:30 Lunch

Each program is $30: includes meal and presentation. Please make reservations at least one week before each program

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, via mail, or in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. The program costs $30 per person. You can print out the registration form by following this link – Levy Registration Form.

For speakers’ biographical info, further info on talks and registration form – please go to our website.

Any further questions: Contact event and program manager, Paul Borowsky, paul@jssmadison.org, 608-442-4083

Jewish Social Services established the Levy Summer Series in 2013 with the generous support of Jeffrey C. Levy. We continue this partnership to bring you this years’ program series. Join us for an opportunity to interact with scholars, artists, and community leaders over a broad range of topics of interest. We look forward to seeing all of you at this years’ Levy Summer Series.