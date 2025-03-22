Beat Back the Billionaire Attack: Stand Up for Workers' Rights

media release: Wisconsin Labor Unions and the working class are under attack from the Trump Administration and billionaires like Elon Musk. Madison-area union members and local union leaders are joining together to support federal workers and get out the vote to keep Musk and his cronies from buying our Supreme Court.

U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan will speak, along with the workers who filed the lawsuit against Act 10 and those impacted by so-called 'Right to Work’ laws (or 'Forced to Work for Less’). We will also hear from federal government workers who are under attack at the VA Hospital, Social Security, Medicare, TSA, and others.

All are welcome to attend. Please share this event with as many people as you can! Don’t forget to wear your Union Attire!