Beat Back the Billionaire Attack: Stand Up for Workers' Rights

RSVP

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Wisconsin Labor Unions and the working class are under attack from the Trump Administration and billionaires like Elon Musk. Madison-area union members and local union leaders are joining together to support federal workers and get out the vote to keep Musk and his cronies from buying our Supreme Court.

U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan will speak, along with the workers who filed the lawsuit against Act 10 and those impacted by so-called 'Right to Work’ laws (or 'Forced to Work for Less’).  We will also hear from federal government workers who are under attack at the VA Hospital, Social Security, Medicare, TSA, and others.

All are welcome to attend. Please share this event with as many people as you can!   Don’t forget to wear your Union Attire!

Info

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Careers & Business, Politics & Activism
608-256-5111
RSVP
Google Calendar - Beat Back the Billionaire Attack: Stand Up for Workers' Rights - 2025-03-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beat Back the Billionaire Attack: Stand Up for Workers' Rights - 2025-03-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beat Back the Billionaire Attack: Stand Up for Workers' Rights - 2025-03-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beat Back the Billionaire Attack: Stand Up for Workers' Rights - 2025-03-22 10:00:00 ical