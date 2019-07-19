Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle

press release: Fri. July 19, 7:00 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) Beat Rod and Clare Noelle Benefit Concert for the El Salvador Mental Health Project and First Unitarian Society Social Justice Ministry! Clare Norelle will open the show with originals & Latin American nueva cancion. Beat Road Blues, Rock, & Soul will follow with a concert/dance. Light refreshments will be served Suggested Donation: $10 Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2591714580893593/