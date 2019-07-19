Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle

Google Calendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Fri. July 19, 7:00 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) Beat Rod and Clare Noelle Benefit Concert for the El Salvador Mental Health Project and First Unitarian Society Social Justice Ministry! Clare Norelle will open the show with originals & Latin American nueva cancion. Beat Road Blues, Rock, & Soul will follow with a concert/dance. Light refreshments will be served Suggested Donation: $10 Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2591714580893593/

Info

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
Google Calendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Beat Road Blues, Clare Norelle - 2019-07-19 19:00:00